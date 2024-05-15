The updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election was estimated to be more than the turnout recorded in 2019, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout mobile app on May 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This breaks the trend of the earlier three phases of elections in which a dip in turnout was recorded compared to 2019 elections.

The 96 parliamentary seats that went to the polls in phase 4 polling across 10 states and a Union Territory on May 13 recorded 69.16 per cent approximate turnout, according to the Election Commission's latest estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019 general election, the turnout in these seats was 68.8 per cent. The poll panel had said that the provisional turnout at 11.45 pm Monday, the day of polling, was 67.25%.

On Wednesday morning, the EC’s Voter Turnout app, which shows real-time approximate trends of turnout, showed the overall phase four turnout at 69.16%. The final turnout of phase 4 is likely to be released by the poll panel soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

69% updated Phase 4 turnout more than 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh tops with 80.6 %

From among the states, Andhra Pradesh tops with 80.6 % turnout in phase 4, followed by West Bengal with 80.2 % turnout and Odisha with 75.6 % turnout. Assembly Elections were held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with Lok Sabha polls in phase 4.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar seat of Kashmir Valley recorded about 38.5 % turnout, as per the latest updates. This is the highest turnout in Srinagar since 1996. In 2019, Srinagar had recorded 14.43% voter turnout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The turnout seen in the first three phases of polling saw a dip, though the gap slowly narrowed. The third phase of polling held on May 7 recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout, which is about 1.62 percentage points lesser than the 67.3 % turnout for the same seats in 2019.

In the second phase of polling too, the final turnout was 66.71 per cent, a dip of about 3 percentage points from about 70 % turnout in 2019. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 66.14 per cent, again a decrease of 3.43 percentage points from about 69.57% in 2019.

