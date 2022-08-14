7 ways to make younger friends in retirement

One of Ms. David’s colleagues met her now good friend in the workplace back in 2012, though they have an age difference of 20-plus years. At first, she was nervous and intimidated, Ms. David says, but the two ended up volunteering together through work in a soup kitchen, and kept running into one another at the office gym. Then they started going to exercise classes outside of work together. Post-workout drinks and food naturally followed, and from there all kinds of outings, like concerts, comedy shows and basketball games. They spend time with each other’s families, as well.