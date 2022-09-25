‘70 saal me kya kiya?’: Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's jibe

PM Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a handsome victory in 2014 and 2019 national elections. He often highlighted the areas of national progress that he believes were ignored during the Congress government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fresh tweet and responded to his often asked question “70 saal mein kya kiya?". He took a jibe at the Prime Minister and brought up some of the issues the opposition parties have been constantly talking about.
He also raised allegations of crony capitalization in the country. The Congress leader had earlier claimed that top businessmen are getting richer and poor are getting poorer under the BJP government.
Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP wrote, “PM often asks- ‘70 saal mein kya kiya?’ We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today. BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It’s a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolizing any business they want."
This comes after PM Modi, while addressing a virtual event, said that the country's image was affected when it was run by the coalition governments.
Meanwhile, Congress has started ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to spread the party's message to unite the country. “The aim of this yatra is to Unite for India; to come together and strengthen our nation," the official website states.
This 3,500 km long padayatra, which will cover 12 states in India, comes a few months ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections due late this year.