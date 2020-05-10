NEW DELHI : Reiterating that people will have to learn how to live with covid-19, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that 75% of the covid patients in the capital are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The central government had earlier permitted the states to treat patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms at home. Delhi has one of the highest number of cases in the country with 6923 people testing positive and 73 deaths. Currently, there are 4781 active cases and 2069 people have recovered from the disease.

“Senior citizens are being affected the most. They need to take the most precautions and continue to practice social distancing, sanitization and washing of hands. Of the positive cases, only 1476 cases are in hospitals. The remaining are either cases with mild symptoms or asymptomatic. These cases are around 75%. The central government has now allowed for such patients to be treated at home," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

Kejriwal said the government is making arrangements for the patients to be treated at home. While overall corona figures are rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safely adding that we’ve to learn to live with corona, the chief minister added.

“Our team visits their house and sees the facilities. If social distancing is possible, then they can stay at home. Our team is in touch with them on a daily basis. Those people who don’t have such facilities, we have specialised covid health centres where patients are kept till they recover," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference last week, Kejriwal had pitched that the lockdown be lifted so that the economy can begin to function. Announcing the new set of relaxations, Kejriwal said that covid-19 was here to stay and people needed to take necessary precautions.

Even as the current lockdown has been extended till 17 May, Kejriwal urged migrant labourers who are walking back home to stay back. He added that the government is making arrangements to arrange more trains to take them back home.

“I want to say to the people of Delhi, that you do not need to worry. We will ensure proper arrangements for all the people from other states in Delhi who want to go back. This lockdown is going to end soon, and everything will be back on track. You will get employed again because everything will start running again. Please do not leave Delhi. But if you are stuck here and want to leave under any situation, we are arranging for trains for you," Kejriwal said.

A train from Delhi has already left for Madhya Pradesh and Bihar respectively. On Sunday, buses were arranged to take migrants back to Punjab.

Share Via