NEW DELHI : The government plans to monetize an additional 500km of completed highway projects worth ₹8,000 crore through the infrastructure investment trust, or InvIT, route over the next six months.

In October, the government, through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), monetized a road bundle of 390km by transferring it to NHAI’s InvIT. So far, NHAI has raised about ₹7,000-8,000 crore through this route.

In an interview, road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane said two bundles of road assets of 500km (around 250km each) were identified for monetization through the NHAI InvIT this year. While the first bundle of around 250km has already been approved for transfer to the NHAI InvIT, Aramane said the next batch of about 250km of completed road assets worth ₹4,000 crore would be offered to the InvIT around October-November.

All these roads are operational NHAI highway assets, with a track record of high toll revenues amid rising traffic, he said.

More projects would be considered for monetization under the InvIT route this year, but a decision would be taken in the last quarter, depending on investors’ appetite.

The ministry of road transport and highways is also studying a proposal to offer NHAI road projects to other operational road sector InvITs, rather than just giving it to the NHAI InvIT. Leading private sector InvITs include Brookfield-sponsored India Infrastructure Trust; MEP Infrastructure Investment Trust; IRB InvIT Fund; Tower Infrastructure Trust; and IndInfravit, sponsored by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects.

The secretary said the government also plans to take road sector InvITs public by allowing retail investors to purchase units after it secures regulatory approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Besides InvITs, monetization in the roads sector would also include around 1,750 km of NHAI assets that could be offered to investors under the toll-operate-transfer route in FY23. However, Aramane said that toll securitization, which involves raising funds from investors based on future toll revenue, may not happen this year or be operated at a low scale, and most of the monetization has to be through InvIT and ToT routes.

Roads form a significant portion of the national monetization pipeline (NMP). Last year, the central government identified national highways and road assets worth ₹1.6 trillion to be monetized by 2024-25.

InvITs are pooled investment vehicles, similar to mutual funds, allowing individual and institutional investors an opportunity to invest in infrastructure projects and earn a small portion of the assets’ income in return.

They typically enable developers of infrastructure assets to pool multiple assets under a single entity (a trust) and sell it to investors.

Such infrastructure trusts are popular among investors, especially long-term revenue-generating assets such as toll roads, as it helps provide stable and long-term yields. Analysts expect road InvITs to generate 9-12% annual returns in the long term.

India has seen multiple issuances under the InvIT structure, with government entities like PowerGrid and NHAI also floating InvITs.