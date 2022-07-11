8k cr roads may be moved to InvITs over next 6 months

In an interview, road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane said two bundles of road assets of 500km (around 250km each) were identified for monetization through the NHAI InvIT this year. While the first bundle of around 250km has already been approved for transfer to the NHAI InvIT, Aramane said the next batch of about 250km of completed road assets worth ₹4,000 crore would be offered to the InvIT around October-November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}