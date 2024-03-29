9 of 25 billionaire sitting MPs are from BJP; Check which party has the most affluent leaders
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, 25 have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crores, according to the self-sworn affidavits analyzed by the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms. Of these 25 MPs, nine belong to BJP
Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, 25 have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crores, according to the self-sworn affidavits analyzed by the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).
