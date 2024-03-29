Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, 25 have declared assets worth more than ₹ 100 crores, according to the self-sworn affidavits analyzed by the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms. Of these 25 MPs, nine belong to BJP

Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, 25 have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crores, according to the self-sworn affidavits analyzed by the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Among these 25 billionaires, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 294 MPs in the Lok Sabha, has the highest number of rich MPs. As many as 9 sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have declared assets worth over ₹100 crores.

However, these 9 are not the wealthiest among the sitting MPs.

The top two wealthiest sitting Lok Sabha MPs are from the Indian National Congress (INC). Currently, the party has only 46 sitting MPs, of which just two have declared themselves as billionaires.

However, these two MPs, constituting 4 percent of the total Congress MPs, are the richest among the 514 Lok Sabha MPs.

Congress' Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) MP Nakul Nath is the richest MP with declared assets of over ₹660 crore, according to the ADR report.

Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, with assets worth ₹338 crore, is the second most affluential sitting MP in the Lok Sabha.

An independent MP from Andhra Pradesh's Narsapuram, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has declared assets worth ₹325 crore. This makes him the third richest sitting MP.

Other political parties with billionaire sitting MPs are:

Out of 17 MPs of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), two (12%) are billionaires.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also has two (40%) billionaire MPs from total five.

Both sitting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs are billionaires.

One of the 24 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs have declared assets over ₹100 crore.

Only one of the 19 sitting MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is a billionaire.

One sitting MP each from Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is a billionaire.

Out of 7 Independent MPs, one has declared assets valued more than ₹100 crore.

According to the ADR report, the average assets per sitting MP for Lok Sabha elections 2019 are ₹20.71 crores.

Here is the party-wise average asset breakup: The average assets per MP for the 294 BJP members have been analyzed to be ₹15.65 crore, according to the ADR report.

A total of 46 Congress MPs have average assets of Rs.32.59 crore, while the 24 DMK MPs have average assets of ₹25.93 crore.

The average assets of 17 YSRCP MPs have been analysed to be Rs. 41.42 crore, while that for 19 Trinamool Congress MPs is Rs. 13.46 crore.

