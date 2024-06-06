A total of 504 out of the 543 candidates who won in the Lok Sabha 2024 Elections are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, indicating a rapid increase in the number of super-wealthy politicians entering in the Parliament.

The ADR report released on Thursday showed that the percentage of rich candidates winning the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 increased to 93% from 88% in the 2019 elections and 82% in the 2014 elections.

“Out of the 543 winning candidates analysed, 504 (93%) are crorepatis. Out of 539 MPs analysed during Lok Sabha 2019 elections, 475 (88%) MPs were crorepatis. Out of the 542 MPs analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82%) MPs were crorepatis, and out of 543 MPs analysed during the Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315 (58%) MPs were crorepatis," read the ADR report.

Who are the top 3 richest parliamentarians in the 18th Lok Sabha

The top three richest candidates who won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani from Andhra Pradesh, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Telangana, and Naveen Jindal from Haryana. The winning candidate with the lowest assets, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, is also from the BJP.

TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is the richest newly elected MP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is the richest newly elected Member of Parliament. The TDP leader won the election from Guntur constituency of Andhra Pradesh and has a total asset of ₹5,705 crore. The politician from Andhra Pradesh has movable assets worth ₹5,598 crore, whereas immovable assets worth ₹106 crore.

BJP's Konda Vishweshwar ranks 2nd on the list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Chevella constituency in Telangana is the second richest candidate who has won the Lok Sabha polls. Vishweshwar has a total asset of ₹4568 crore.

BJP's Naveen Jindal ranks 3rd on the list

Industrialist and politician, Naveen Jindal is the third richest Lok Sabha-winning candidate with a total asset of more than ₹1241 crore. He won the LS polls from Kurukshetra constituency of Haryana.

BJP has the richest candidates

According to the average assets per winner data accumulated by the ADR in its report, the average assets per winner for 240 BJP winning candidates is ₹50.04 Crores. The 99 INC winning candidates have average assets of ₹22.93 crores, whereas 37 SP winning candidates have average assets worth ₹15.24 crores, 29 AITC winning candidates have average assets worth ₹17.98 Crore, 16 TDP.

