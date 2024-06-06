Election Results 2024: 93% winners are crorepatis. THESE are top 3 richest candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: According to ADR, 93% of the total number of Lok Sabha polls-winning candidates are crorepatis. TDP's Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani from Andhra Pradesh is the richest candidate. BJP leaders Naveen Jindal and Vishweshwar Reddy are on the second and third spots, respectively.
A total of 504 out of the 543 candidates who won in the Lok Sabha 2024 Elections are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, indicating a rapid increase in the number of super-wealthy politicians entering in the Parliament.