95% of air pollution in Delhi is due to local factors: Prakash Javadekar

95% of air pollution in Delhi is due to local factors: Prakash Javadekar1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 12:32 PM IST
- Stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said Prakash Javadekar
- The Central Pollution Control Board teams will make extensive field visits from today to February 28 next year
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today flagged off 50 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR. They will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. However, he said stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Ninety-si per cent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities etc.
"50 teams of CPCB deployed in Delhi-NCR will inspect pollution-causing activities. 95% of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising use of personal vehicles," Javadekar tweeted.
The Central Pollution Control Board teams will make extensive field visits from today to February 28 next year and focus on hot spot areas where the air pollution is aggravated. They will visit Delhi and NCR towns Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.
