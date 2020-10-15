95% of air pollution in Delhi is due to local factors: Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today flagged off 50 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR. They will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. However, he said stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Ninety-si per cent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities etc.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today flagged off 50 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR. They will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. However, he said stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Ninety-si per cent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities etc.

"50 teams of CPCB deployed in Delhi-NCR will inspect pollution-causing activities. 95% of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising use of personal vehicles," Javadekar tweeted.

"50 teams of CPCB deployed in Delhi-NCR will inspect pollution-causing activities. 95% of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising use of personal vehicles," Javadekar tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Central Pollution Control Board teams will make extensive field visits from today to February 28 next year and focus on hot spot areas where the air pollution is aggravated. They will visit Delhi and NCR towns Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.