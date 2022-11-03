A Biden-Xi summit presents latest challenge to US-China ties6 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM IST
Intensifying rivalry looms over what would be the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office
WASHINGTON : Increasingly adversarial U.S.-China relations are in for their next test, as the two governments try to arrange a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month.