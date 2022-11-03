A Biden-Xi summit presents latest challenge to US-China ties

Direct talks between Messrs. Biden and Xi are portrayed by officials on both sides as the most effective channel of communication between the two powers. The two men first met more than a decade ago when both were vice presidents. As mistrust between the U.S. and China rose in recent years, both governments began reducing the numerous high-level contacts that filled the calendar—a winnowing aided by the pandemic. That, officials said, places even greater importance on the Biden-Xi channel.