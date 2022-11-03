A Biden-Xi summit presents latest challenge to US-China ties
Intensifying rivalry looms over what would be the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office
WASHINGTON :Increasingly adversarial U.S.-China relations are in for their next test, as the two governments try to arrange a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month.
Senior officials and aides have been wrangling over whether the leaders will meet around the Group of 20 summit of major economies in Indonesia in mid-November. The meeting would be their first face-to-face since Mr. Biden’s election, and, people briefed on the discussions said, Chinese officials have only recently re-engaged after ill feelings over the leaders’ last exchange.
In a July phone call, Mr. Xi asked Mr. Biden to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, but the U.S. president declined, deferring to Congress’s independence from the executive branch, the people said. After Mrs. Pelosi’s visit, Beijing conducted large-scale military drills in response and the Biden administration imposed drastic new controls on semiconductor exports aimed at undermining China’s ambition to become a tech powerhouse.
Despite the ramped-up tensions, a Biden-Xi summit around the G-20 meeting will most likely take place, the people said, given that officials on both sides say they want to prevent strained relations from deteriorating further.
Regardless of whether they meet, former officials and foreign-affairs specialists said, trend lines in relations still point downward as Washington and Beijing intensify their rivalry for global influence, military dominance and command of new technologies.
“We can’t find the floor to how low the relationship is going at the moment," Susan Thornton, a former senior State Department official now with the Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center, said Wednesday at an event held by the Institute for China-American Studies, a China-backed think tank. “Times are very uncertain, and we need to have leaders who will meet, who will talk and who will meet that low-bar expectation."
Midterm elections in the U.S. next week are projected to hand control of the House of Representatives to Republicans, likely affirming a view among Chinese officials since the Pelosi Taiwan trip that Congress, not the White House, is driving China policy. Meanwhile, a Communist Party conclave last month extended Mr. Xi’s rule, approved a leadership filled with his supporters and endorsed his program to gird China for further competition with the U.S.
The issues at the heart of the most recent downturn in relations—the jousting over Taiwan and the latest U.S. curbs on technology exports—are likely to dominate any summit as is the Ukraine war and China’s partnership with Russia, according to officials on both sides.
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said this week, “Our two sides are still working out the modalities of a potential meeting between the president and President Xi."
A senior administration official said separately that a meeting such as this on the sidelines of a G-20 gathering typically wouldn’t be confirmed until a few days before it takes place.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said Thursday he had no information to share about a potential summit.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a Xi ally who was elevated to a top leadership body at last month’s party congress, has in recent days met with the U.S. ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, and talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. With Mr. Blinken, according to the official Chinese account, Mr. Wang criticized the latest U.S. technology controls and urged Washington to “stop its containment and suppression of China."
Mr. Wang’s outreach to both U.S. diplomats is being viewed positively by U.S. officials. So is a letter Mr. Xi sent last week to the annual dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based nonprofit that aims to promote understanding between the countries. Mr. Xi wrote, “China stands ready to work with the U.S. to find the right way to get along with each other."
Direct talks between Messrs. Biden and Xi are portrayed by officials on both sides as the most effective channel of communication between the two powers. The two men first met more than a decade ago when both were vice presidents. As mistrust between the U.S. and China rose in recent years, both governments began reducing the numerous high-level contacts that filled the calendar—a winnowing aided by the pandemic. That, officials said, places even greater importance on the Biden-Xi channel.
Earlier in the summer, Chinese officials talked about the opportunity a G-20 summit presented for Messrs. Biden and Xi to set relations on a better course once the U.S. midterms and the October party congress were out of the way.
Mrs. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the first by a House speaker in 25 years, cast a pall on those plans. Mr. Xi views bringing the democratically governed island under Beijing’s control as central to his vision of Chinese national revival. He was frustrated that weeks of diplomatic efforts and his personal appeal to Mr. Biden had failed to stop the trip, according to the people briefed on the negotiations and others close to China’s decision-making process.
Beijing worries that Mrs. Pelosi’s visit—which was followed by trips to Taipei by politicians from other countries—could boost Taiwan’s international standing, the people said, and encourage it to declare formal independence, an event China has said would lead to use of force.
The military exercises China conducted to register its anger fed into U.S. concerns about Beijing’s rising capabilities and its willingness to use them. Strategy documents on national security and defense issued by the Biden administration last month cite China as the central challenge the U.S. faces in preserving its global leadership.
In the policy blueprint delivered at last month’s party congress, Mr. Xi pledged to take all measures necessary to prevent Taiwan independence. The blueprint also backed Mr. Xi’s plans to ringfence the Chinese economy, by stockpiling materials and developing its own technology to enable it to weather a sanctions campaign like the one the U.S. and its allies are waging against Russia.
Chinese authorities have been evaluating the impact of Washington’s recent moves to restrict Chinese access to chipmaking technology, according to people familiar with the matter. Beijing will calibrate its response based on the evaluation, the people said.
Still, faced with the worst economic slowdown in decades, China isn’t yet ready for a showdown and is instead trying to manage relations with the U.S., foreign-affairs specialists said.
On Wednesday, China’s top economic planning agency held a roundtable discussion with representatives from some major U.S. companies operating in China, including Intel Corp., General Motors Co. and Apple Inc., in an effort to calm American businesses increasingly worried about rising tensions between the two powers.
In the near term, said Evan Medeiros, a former senior national-security official in the Obama administration and now a professor at Georgetown University, “Xi may be trying to put a floor under the bilateral relationship for the purpose of buying time to build up economic and military resilience in the Chinese system."