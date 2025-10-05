A BJP MP flew Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Delhi from Patna, Union minister reacted ‘ Dil jeet liya’ | See X post

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called his flight from Patna to Delhi “unforgettable,” because his co-pilot was BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is a four-time MP from Bihar and a former Union minister.

Taking to social media, Chouhan lauded Rudy's charm, storytelling, and ability to turn an ordinary flight into a memorable experience. He said, “Rajiv Ji, today you won our hearts... The flight from Patna to Delhi today was unforgettable for me, because the co-captain of this flight was my dear friend, senior politician, and Chhapra MP, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy Ji.”

See the post here:

Chouhan also posted photos of the duo and a handwritten note praising Rudy.

Rudy described the flight path, saying, “The clouds have settled over Patna today, and it’s been raining nonstop since yesterday. As we travel through the clouds and light rain, we'll be heading towards Delhi. On our way, we’ll fly over Varanasi, with Prayagraj visible on the left and Lucknow on the right. We’ll also catch sight of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers before reaching Delhi. If the clouds clear up during our landing, we might even get a view of the lights from Noida's high-rise buildings.”

Earlier on Saturday, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that “unprecedented and spectacular” development initiatives of the Narendra Modi government for Bihar would help the NDA win a "record-breaking majority" in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The senior BJP leader said that Bihar is witnessing 'vikas ki Ganga' (spree of development initiatives), with the PM's unveiling of youth initiatives worth ₹62,000 crore, with a special emphasis on the eastern state, among those.

According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, compared to 7.89 crore as of June 24 this year.

The electoral battle in Bihar is largely anticipated to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats -- BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Political activity has intensified across the State, with parties trading charges and ramping up campaigns ahead of the high-stakes election.