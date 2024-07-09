A cognitive test couldn’t say whether a candidate is capable of being president
Jennifer Calfas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 12:52 PM IST
SummaryResults from the tests are just one factor that doctors consider before pursuing further evaluation to determine whether there is a cognitive issue.
Concern over President Biden’s fitness for a second term has left some voters and politicians pushing him to undergo a cognitive test. Yet one test wouldn’t provide a final word on the president’s cognitive abilities, doctors said.
