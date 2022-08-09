A costly passivity toward China4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- Pelosi’s Taiwan visit matters less than years of uncertain American foreign policy as Beijing asserted itself.
“Utterly reckless" is how one foreign-policy commentator described Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. With China announcing Monday that its military drills around Taiwan would continue, Thomas Friedman’s critique, generally believed to reflect high-level sentiment in the White House, resonated widely among national-security insiders worried about Beijing’s newly assertive military stance.