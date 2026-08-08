A day after meeting PM Modi, SAD chief Badal seeks urgent passage of women’s quota, delimitation bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded that Parliament pass the women's reservation bill and the delimitation bill for uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for states so that they are implemented without further delay.

The party announced this after a meeting of its senior leaders chaired by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday, 8 August. "The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," Badal said in a post on X.

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The former deputy chief minister said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".

After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable delimitation that ensures equal representation to all states, Badal said.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states.

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"The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post.

A day after meeting PM Modi The announcement came a day after Badal's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ignited speculation on the erstwhile allies joining hands again for the assembly elections due early next year.

Akali Dal had left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) six years ago citing differences over the three farm laws, which now stand repealed.

Badal met Modi at his office in the Parliament House complex on Friday.

Asked about the meeting and the talk of patch-up, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema told news agencies, "He is our Prime Minister, and the party president can meet the Prime Minister at any time.

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Govt's efforts to pass Delimitation Bill "You can ask him about it when you meet him. I do not comment on these matters because the role of a spokesperson is to convey the party's decisions to the media. As and when a decision is taken, we will certainly inform you."

The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women.

The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to opposition leaders and NDA allies.

The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the last session of Parliament.