A former Mao aide’s diaries spark a custody battle over an unofficial history of China

What to do with Mr. Li’s prized diaries was a constant topic for family discussion, according to his daughter, who has written about her often-strained relationship with him. For years, she said, her father accepted his wife’s argument that they “belong to the party," but nevertheless liked the idea of placing them with Hoover. Mr. Li had written of his visit to its archives in February 1989 and of being impressed that its China collection includes diaries of Chiang Kai-shek, who led the losing side in Mao’s communist revolution. (Stanford is also involved in long-running litigation over that material.)