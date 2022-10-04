Home / Politics / News / A friendly desert? Israel’s Negev might be the world’s tamest wilderness
A friendly desert? Israel’s Negev might be the world’s tamest wilderness
5 min read.04:53 PM ISTSara Lieberman, The Wall Street Journal
On a trip to Israel, a skittish adventurer sets out to conquer a canyon in the Negev and finds it surprisingly accessible. Plus 5 other desert escapes in Israel, from camel rides to stargazing campfires
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
I Have this thing with hiking. Three years ago, while visiting the Golan Heights in northern Israel, I set out on a solo trek to see a waterfall at sunset and got turned around. I ended up scrambling up the side of the road after dark, flagging down a car for a ride back to where I had parked, 5 miles away. This May, on a trip back to Israel, I was determined to prove to myself that I could go for a wander that didn’t require rescue.
I Have this thing with hiking. Three years ago, while visiting the Golan Heights in northern Israel, I set out on a solo trek to see a waterfall at sunset and got turned around. I ended up scrambling up the side of the road after dark, flagging down a car for a ride back to where I had parked, 5 miles away. This May, on a trip back to Israel, I was determined to prove to myself that I could go for a wander that didn’t require rescue.
I decided to tackle the Negev Desert, which makes up 60% of Israel’s terrain and includes over 745 miles of trails. According to Shahar Shilo, director of the Friendly Negev Desert Tourism Association, not only are those trails well-marked but 90% of the Negev has cell service and the rescue units consist of volunteer ex-combat soldiers. “It’s the safest desert on the planet," said Mr. Shilo.
I decided to tackle the Negev Desert, which makes up 60% of Israel’s terrain and includes over 745 miles of trails. According to Shahar Shilo, director of the Friendly Negev Desert Tourism Association, not only are those trails well-marked but 90% of the Negev has cell service and the rescue units consist of volunteer ex-combat soldiers. “It’s the safest desert on the planet," said Mr. Shilo.
I was counting on it—but I brought along a friend just in case. The 180-mile drive south from Jerusalem took about four hours due to a pit stop that included a brief float in the Dead Sea. We decided to base ourselves at the year-old Six Senses Shaharut resort (from $850 a night) because who doesn’t want a little luxury to offset their athleticism?
A destination in its own right, the 60-room hotel is on the cusp of the Eilat Mountains, overlooking the Arava Valley. It’s built of limestone made from individual stones mined from the excavation process and hand-laid by a Palestinian family who lived on the property during construction. The hotel blends so well into the surroundings that from a distance all you really see are windows. Even when you’re being shepherded around on the hotel’s golf carts, you can barely discern the rooms, restaurants, pool and spa. They’re built into the landscape, underground or in the shade.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When we woke up the next morning, at sunrise, the cushioned macramé swings in the lobby and pillowed lounge chairs by the pool beckoned us. But we had a hike to conquer. We hit the buffet when it opened at 7:30 a.m. to fuel up for our excursion into the Red Canyon, an hour’s drive south.
Wadi Shani, as it’s known in Arabic and Hebrew, is a dry riverbed that slices through sandstone the color of a ripe peach. It originates close to Egypt and extends west to east some 5 miles before it hits another wadi. In the drier months, the wadis are popular hiking trails—and you can usually spot wildlife such as red foxes and rock hyraxes (also know as rock rabbits). But you’ll want to avoid the wadis during a rare rainstorm, typically between October and April, as they’re prone to flash floods.
We parked next to a sign from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. It stated—in Arabic, Hebrew and English—that the trail is best for fit individuals and advises hikers to bring 5 liters (1.3 gallons) of water; wear hiking shoes and a hat; and—worryingly—“visit at their own risk."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We’d arrived at about 9:40 a.m., a little later than seemed wise on a scorching spring day, which may be why we saw few other hikers. At first, the trail was filled with loose, chalky stones that turned our sneakers a lighter shade and made crunching noises underfoot. Then, the path hardened, and soon we were enveloped.
The canyon walls rose so high above us that we had to throw our heads back to see the sky. The eroded granite rock around us revealed layers and layers of quartz crystals that almost seemed too perfectly aligned to be natural.
Then the path dipped dramatically, descending deeper into the canyon. Thanks to metal ladders and handrails set into the rock, we climbed the walls like monkeys.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the way back, we took the narrow trail above the canyon, looking down at the section we’d just scaled. Relying on railings definitely beat the alternative—rolling off the ledge as easily as the rocks we kicked while trudging along.
About an hour later, we made it back to our car, impressed with ourselves, but truthfully, it wasn’t that hard at all. Whether the hike was just easier than expected or because I’d come prepared (and with a friend), the desert proved surprisingly hospitable. No rescue required.
5 MORE INVITING DESERT ESCAPADES
1. Home Plates
About 200 musicians, potters, weavers and other artisans live in the village of Shaharut. Travel company Eager Tourist arranges private tours to meet with artists in their workshops and homes. From about $300 for up to four visitors for a two-hour tour, EagerTourist.com
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Hump Day
Chan Hashayarot, which runs a Bedouin-style camp near the town of Mitzpe-Ramon, offers desert outings including a 30-minute camel ride following part of the 93-mile, Unesco-recognized spice route. From about $140 per person, Shayarot.co.il
3. Hot Wheels
Fifteen miles north of the Red Sea port city of Eilat, Timna National Park is one of Israel’s largest. Rent a bike from the visitors center, download the trail map and seek out “Solomon’s Pillars," impressive natural sandstone hills, and “The Mushroom" an unusual formation resulting from rapid erosion.
4. Starstruck
Makhtesh Ramon, or Ramon Crater, about 60 miles north of Shaharut, is a stellar spot for taking in the night sky. Most nights, Adam Sella or one of the other astronomy guides at Israel Desert Tours leads private 90-minute to two-hour stargazing expeditions that include use of a robotic telescope and a s’mores set-up (from $409 for up to four people). Or you can visit the Landroom Observatory for free, constructed from the crater’s soil and sand by Gitai Architects.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5. Spring Time
One of the few places to find natural water sources in the Negev, Ein Avdat National Park features a variety of canyon trails and gorges. Among the most popular is the moderately challenging mile-long “out and back" route that passes a waterfall and a giant pool at its foot (no swimming allowed).