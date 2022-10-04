A friendly desert? Israel’s Negev might be the world’s tamest wilderness

A destination in its own right, the 60-room hotel is on the cusp of the Eilat Mountains, overlooking the Arava Valley. It’s built of limestone made from individual stones mined from the excavation process and hand-laid by a Palestinian family who lived on the property during construction. The hotel blends so well into the surroundings that from a distance all you really see are windows. Even when you’re being shepherded around on the hotel’s golf carts, you can barely discern the rooms, restaurants, pool and spa. They’re built into the landscape, underground or in the shade.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}