A generation of Afghan professionals flees ahead of Taliban advance

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in an interview that young Kabulis who fear a Taliban takeover have been brainwashed by government propaganda. “All their basic rights will be acknowledged, there will be no change. The television and the social media, we will continue. The internet will be there, the mobile will be there," he said. “But of course the context will change, some of the programs will change. That will be based on our culture, on the demands and aspirations of our people."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}