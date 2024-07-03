‘Those spreading lies escaping truth,’ says PM Modi as Oppn MPs stage walkout during his Rajya Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Rajya Sabha amid uproar by members of opposition on Wednesday, a day after he mounted a scathing attack on the Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during his two-hour long speech in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi said that people of India rejected the politics of illusion in the Lok Sabha election 2024 and prioritised performance over propaganda. In his reply during the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, PM Modi said that work done by his government in previous two terms had received whole-hearted support and blessings from the people of country.

“I want to thank Congress friends too. Some kept saying one-third government. What can be a bigger truth – we have completed 10 years, 20 remain. In 10 years, the work we have done with commitment has ,” Prime Minister Modi said as opposition members shouted slogans in attempt to disrupt his speech.

The PM's address was marred by disruptions by members of opposition parties led by Congress president Malikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha. The protesting MPs raised slogans asking that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak in the upper house of the Parliament.

The opposition MPs later staged walkout. The PM interrupted during his speech and condemned the act by opposition members. He accused them of escaping from the truth, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the walkout and called it ‘disregard’ for the House of Elders and Constitution.

"I gave the LoP a chance to speak without interruption. He has turned his back not to you and me, but to the constitution. He has insulted the constitution. I condemn their conduct. They have disregarded the oath they have taken. The constitution is not something to keep in their hands but to live. I hope they will introspect," Dhankhar said.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi continued his speech amid chants of ‘Justice for Manipur’ and ‘Bharat Jodo’ by the opposition members. The PM accused the Congress and its ‘ecosystem’ of insulting Hindus and plotting a ‘conspiracy’ to falsely claim Hindus were violent.

“People gave mandate to NDA for third time,” PM said in his initial remarks in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adding that there was effort to blackout NDA victory in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister also said that the mandate for NDA was to make India world's third largest economy.

The first session of 18th Lok Sabha, which began on June 24, had seven sittings, which saw 539 Lok Sabha members take oath or make affirmation over the first two days. The Rajya Sabha session is expected to be adjourned indefinitely today.