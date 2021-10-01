The Journal reported in June that Ryuk had attacked at least 235 general hospitals and inpatient psychiatric facilities, plus dozens of other healthcare facilities in the U.S., since 2018. Ryuk ransomware collected at least $100 million in ransom payments last year, according to the bitcoin analysis firm Chainalysis. The group’s average ransom demand is just under $700,000, according to ransomware negotiation firm Coveware. The hackers sign their ransom notes with the image of a fictional death god, Ryuk, from a Japanese graphics novel, giving them their name. Inquiries from the Journal to email addresses used in some of the Ryuk attacks went unanswered.