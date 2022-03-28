A Middle East geopolitical realignment accelerates to confront and contain Iran

In another sign of that shift, the Persian Gulf’s oil-rich monarchies and Israel are staying neutral or tempering their criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite Washington calling for them to back Kyiv. The de facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin but declined calls from President Biden in the weeks before the invasion. Riyadh has also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit this year and accelerated talks with Beijing about pricing oil sales to China in yuan, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

