A Pew report lays bare India’s gender troubles

Even as attitudes in India around women’s safety seem to have changed over the years, about one in four, irrespective of their education levels and age difference, still hold the view that women should behave “appropriately" to protect themselves, putting the onus of crime on women, the survey found. However, 75% of Indians believe violence against women is a big problem and the silver lining is that about half of Indians think boys should be taught to respect women. The trend varies across states. In Rajasthan, 63% of the respondents said it was more important to teach boys to respect all women, compared with 40% in West Bengal. In the southern states, Karnataka residents were the most likely (36%) to see a solution in women behaving appropriately and Andhra Pradesh least (21%), the report said. In Chhattisgarh, just 7% respondents put the onus on women.