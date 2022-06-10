A rise in suicides by young children leaves families searching for answers6 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Suicidal thoughts and attempts are more common in younger children than previously thought, and parents often don’t know
Before 10-year-old Kelly Wright killed herself, there was no warning, says her father, Stuart Wright. The bubbly child who loved to draw, hike and go canoeing was showing her parents dance moves the night before she died, Mr. Wright says.