A rise in suicides by young children leaves families searching for answers

Several studies have found that children with ADHD and behavior problems such as getting into fights are more likely to have suicidal thoughts and behaviors. “If a kid grows up with uncontrolled symptoms, they perceive themselves as being a failure with friends, at school," says Ran Barzilay, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. For children with serious behavior problems, taking ADHD medications is linked to fewer suicidal thoughts and attempts, according to a study by Dr. Barzilay and colleagues that was published in 2021 in the journal JAMA Network Open.