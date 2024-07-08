A shock election result in France puts the left in the lead

There is now likely to be much internal squabbling between the four parties that make up the alliance: Mr Mélenchon’s Unsubmissive France (LFI), the Socialists, Communists and Greens. Before the election result, the alliance had been incapable of putting forward a single candidate for the job of prime minister. Plenty of figures within the NFP are deeply unhappy with Mr Mélenchon’s self-promoting dominance, and are itching to sideline him. The Socialists look set to have a similar number of seats to LFI, and could well insist that they take the lead instead, which would make it much easier to form a coalition with the centrists. Among the Socialist members who will sit in the new assembly is none other than François Hollande, the former president who was once Mr Macron’s boss.