A year after revocation of Article 370, J&K govt working to win hearts of locals

"There is a direct conversation between the administration and the people, which is good," said Pir Mohammed Hussain, a resident of Anantang district, some 60 kilometres from Srinagar. He said he was one of the beneficiaries of a new 4.5 million gallon drinking water plant in Bumzoo area of Anantnag, that has come up in the past few months. It will provide piped drinking water to all houses in Anantnag and peripheral villages under the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission – especially once it gets upgraded to 7.5 million gallon capacity in the next phase.