’Aag lagane ki baatein’: Mallikarjun Kharge objects to PM Modi’s tweet on Anurag Thakur’s caste remark

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned PM Modi's tweet on BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remark and said, “PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he is inflaming sentiments [aag lagane ki baatein kar rahe hai].”

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge(SansadTV)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tweeting BJP MP Anurag Thakur's expunged remark on caste in the Lok Sabha. He condemned PM Modi's tweet and said, “PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he is inflaming sentiments [aag lagane ki baatein kar rahe hai].”

Anurag Thakur had made certain remarks on Tuesday that were expunged from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. His apparent reference about Gandhi’s caste during the discussion had caused a massive uproar in the Lower House.

The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes following Thakur's remark, with the Opposition members seeking an apology from him over his remarks on Gandhi and persisted with their demand for a caste census.

Also Read | ’Jaati kaise pooch li, Akhilesh ji?: Anurag Thakur shares old video to hit back

Later, PM Modi tweeted Thakur's controversial statement on social media. He captioned the speech as, "This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance."

Condemning PM Modi's tweet, Kharge said, “He [Anurag Thakur] is immature but was there a need for the Prime Minister to tweet? Several of their leaders are in an inter-caste or interfaith marriage. Will they ask about everyone's caste? This is wrong, I condemn this.”

"I also condemn the tweet of the Prime Minister. PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he inflaming sentiments. This should not be allowed in Parliament, it should be expunged...," Kharge said.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur and Rahul Gandhi clash in Lok Sabha over caste and symbolism

Kharge told news agenyc ANI, “No one is asked about their caste in Parliament...He (Anurag Thakur) said this purposely to insult him (Rahul Gandhi). This is not right. Several of their (BJP) senior leaders have had intercaste marriages...They should look at themselves in the mirror and then speak…”

The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress for escalating the caste row and said what’s wrong in asking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste when he can ask about the castes of others, including the government officials, judges and even journalists.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’Aag lagane ki baatein’: Mallikarjun Kharge objects to PM Modi’s tweet on Anurag Thakur’s caste remark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue