'Aag lagane ki baatein': Mallikarjun Kharge objects to PM Modi's tweet on Anurag Thakur's caste remark

Livemint

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned PM Modi's tweet on BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remark and said, “PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he is inflaming sentiments [aag lagane ki baatein kar rahe hai].”

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tweeting BJP MP Anurag Thakur's expunged remark on caste in the Lok Sabha. He condemned PM Modi's tweet and said, “PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he is inflaming sentiments [aag lagane ki baatein kar rahe hai]."

Anurag Thakur had made certain remarks on Tuesday that were expunged from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. His apparent reference about Gandhi’s caste during the discussion had caused a massive uproar in the Lower House.

The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes following Thakur's remark, with the Opposition members seeking an apology from him over his remarks on Gandhi and persisted with their demand for a caste census.

Later, PM Modi tweeted Thakur's controversial statement on social media. He captioned the speech as, "This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance."

Condemning PM Modi's tweet, Kharge said, “He [Anurag Thakur] is immature but was there a need for the Prime Minister to tweet? Several of their leaders are in an inter-caste or interfaith marriage. Will they ask about everyone's caste? This is wrong, I condemn this."

"I also condemn the tweet of the Prime Minister. PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend...Leaving that aside, he inflaming sentiments. This should not be allowed in Parliament, it should be expunged...," Kharge said.

Kharge told news agenyc ANI, “No one is asked about their caste in Parliament...He (Anurag Thakur) said this purposely to insult him (Rahul Gandhi). This is not right. Several of their (BJP) senior leaders have had intercaste marriages...They should look at themselves in the mirror and then speak…"

The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress for escalating the caste row and said what’s wrong in asking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste when he can ask about the castes of others, including the government officials, judges and even journalists.

