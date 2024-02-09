'Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon': RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on joining NDA

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said when asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, RLD chief said, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appreciating the Central Government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

"What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When repeatedly questioned about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls the RLD Chief said" "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny this?).

However the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn't the right thing.

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid speculation about RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary joining hands with the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP knows how to break parties and when and whom to "buy". He also accused the ruling party of misusing central agencies like ED, CBI and Income-tax.

"BJP knows when to take whom. It also knows how to cheat. In Chandigarh you saw how dishonesty took place. BJP also knows when to buy whom. It has become the largest party not just like that," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Varanasi.

“BJP knows when and what to do. It knows when and where ED and CBI are to be sent and to conduct Income-tax raids and also when to silence which journalist," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BJP knows how to break parties," Akhilesh Yadav added.

*With Agency Inputs

