Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the party will contest all seats in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, news agency ANI reported. He was addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Polls," said Kejriwal.

"Our candidates will contest on all seats," he added.

Our candidates will contest on all seats: AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, when asked on the number of seats AAP will be contesting in the Gujarat Assembly polls next year — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

"Now Gujarat will change. Tomorrow I am coming to Gujarat, and will meet all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet posted in Gujarati on Sunday.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad today.

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat. He had last visited Surat in February after the party emerged as the main opposition after the civic body elections.

The AAP had made inroads into Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), emerging as the main opposition. The party had also fielded candidates across all the local bodies- municipal corporations, municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayats, winning on several of them.

