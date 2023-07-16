Aam Aadmi Party to take part in joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru to take place on 17-18 July1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:19 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to strategize against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party leader Raghav Chadha announced on Sunday.
