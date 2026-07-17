Aamir Khan speaks on Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: 'Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots wasn't based on him,' extends solidarity

Actor Aamir Khan has given his first reaction to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, insisting that the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 blockbuster ‘3 Idiots ’ was not based on the Ladadh-based activist. This ‘misconception,’ Khan said, has also been already clarified by Wangchuk himself.

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Khan, however, said everyone should be concerned about the deteriorating health of Wangchuk who has been on hunger strike for 20 days.

What Aamir Khan said? “That is a misconception. I know I saw a video of chatur (Omi Viadya) recently. He is wrong. Neither director Rajkumar Hirani, nor writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk while making the film,” Khan is heard saying in response to a question at a British Film Institute (BFI) event.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Indefinite fast enters 20th day

For years, many have believed that Aamir Khan’s character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. US-based Omi Vaidya, who plays ‘chatur’ in 3 Idiots had in a recent video extended support for Wangchuk recalling how 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu played by Aamir Khan was based on him. Vaidya shared his pictures with Wamgchuk too.

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Climate scientist Wangdu has clarified many a times that the Aamir Khan’s famous character in ‘3 Idiots’ may be influenced by his work, but it is not his story.

Phunsukh Wangdu is not Sonam Wangchu “If you say inspired, then I won’t deny it. A lot of people say the film is based on me, but I don’t agree with that. The right word is that it may have been inspired or influenced. At the same time, I don’t want people in this country to accept something simply because it is associated with a film. So even if the film is influenced by me, I am not very proud of it. And if it is not inspired by me, I don’t regret it either,” Wancghuk said during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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“They secretly came to my school to shoot the film,” he once claimed, according to Indian Express.

In another interview Josh Talks, Sonam Wangchuk had also opened up about how people often ask him if he is the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu. “I am troubled because people constantly ask me, ‘Is your school the one shown in 3 Idiots? Are you Phunsukh Wangdu?’ I want to clarify: No, I am not Phunsukh Wangdu. I am Sonam Wangchuk. I don’t work in films; I work in real life,” he said.

Wangchuk has hit the headlines for his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, which began on June 28, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk has been continuing his hunger strike despite deteriorating health and growing calls from politicians and Bollywood celebrities to his fast.

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Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 20 As Wangchuk's fast continues on day 20 on Friday, many Opposition leaders have also expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party protest.

The CJP and Wancghuks supporters have also condemned the government's silence on the protest and Wangchuk's hunger strike. "The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had posted on X.

‘We are all concerned about his life and health’ At the BFI event, Aamir Khan also said what Sonam has been doing is good work in any case and hasn’t to be based on character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him.

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That is a misconception. I know I saw a video of chatur (Omi Vaidya) recently. He is wrong.

“Mr Sonam has also said before that the character is not about him,” Khan said all of us are concerned about his life and health and hope he ends his fast.

Wangchuk has also recalled earlier that in 2008, he travelled to Mumbai to receive a CNN-IBN award for his educational work in Ladakh, where he met Aamir Khan. He had said he told the actor about his idea for a film centred on the Siachen conflict in Ladakh.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.