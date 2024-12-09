The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, naming senior party leader Manish Sisodia as the candidate for the Jangpura seat.

Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the AAP, has been fielded from the Patparganj seat, which Sisodia holds in the current assembly.

The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.

S. No Constituency Candidate 1 Narela Dinesh Bharadwaj 2 Timarpur Surendar Pal Singh Bittu 3 Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel 4 Mundka Jasbir Karala 5 Mangolpuri Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak 6 Rohini Pradeep Mittal 7 Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney 8 Patel Nagar Parvesh Ratan 9 Mandipur Rakhi Bidlan 10 Janakpuri Pravin Kumar 11 Bijwasan Surender Bharadwaj 12 Palam Jogindar Solanki 13 Jangpura Manish Sisodia 14 Deoli Prem Kumar Chauhan 15 Trilokpuri Anjana Parcha 16 Patparganj Awadh Ojha 17 Krishna Nagar Vikas Bagga 18 Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) 19 Shahdara Padamshri Jitender Singh Shunty 20 Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan

Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls.

The elections for 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

The elections for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025. The elections will be a three-way contest between the AAP, the Congress and the BJP. The AAP and the Congress are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level, but decided to fight state-level polls separately.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.

The AAP had won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020.