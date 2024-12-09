Hello User
AAP 2nd candidate list for Delhi election 2025 out: Manish Sisodia moved to Jangpura, Ojha to contest from Patparganj

Livemint

In a strategic move for the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP has announced its second list of candidates. Notably, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will contest from Jangpura, while Awadh Ojha will represent Patparganj. What does this mean for the party's election strategy?

New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's supporters during his ‘padyatra’ in Karol Bagh area ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, naming senior party leader Manish Sisodia as the candidate for the Jangpura seat.

Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the AAP, has been fielded from the Patparganj seat, which Sisodia holds in the current assembly.

The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.

S. NoConstituencyCandidate
1NarelaDinesh Bharadwaj
2TimarpurSurendar Pal Singh Bittu
3Adarsh NagarMukesh Goel
4MundkaJasbir Karala
5MangolpuriRakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak
6RohiniPradeep Mittal
7Chandni ChowkPunardeep Singh Sawhney
8Patel NagarParvesh Ratan
9MandipurRakhi Bidlan
10JanakpuriPravin Kumar
11BijwasanSurender Bharadwaj
12PalamJogindar Solanki
13JangpuraManish Sisodia
14DeoliPrem Kumar Chauhan
15TrilokpuriAnjana Parcha
16PatparganjAwadh Ojha
17Krishna NagarVikas Bagga
18Gandhi NagarNaveen Choudhary (Deepu)
19ShahdaraPadamshri Jitender Singh Shunty
20MustafabadAdil Ahmad Khan

Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls.

The elections for 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

The elections for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025. The elections will be a three-way contest between the AAP, the Congress and the BJP. The AAP and the Congress are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level, but decided to fight state-level polls separately.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.

The AAP had won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

