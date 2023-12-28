AAP accuses Centre of discrimination as Delhi, Punjab tableaus get excluded from Republic Day parade
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Centre’s decision to exclude Delhi and Punjab from the upcoming Republic Day parade's tableau. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has called it politically motivated.
