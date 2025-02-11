Will AAP replace CM in Punjab after Delhi election debacle? Bhagwant Mann says ‘part of the game’

Is the Punjab unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in crisis? Following the poll debacle in Delhi which ended a decade of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's governance in the national capital, all attention is now on Punjab. The AAP now enjoys majority only in the state governed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Upon being asked if Bhagwant Mann would be replaced, the Punjab CM simply laughed it off.

The Punjab chief minister was in Delhi for a meeting of AAP leaders. Tuesday's meeting was attended by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, all Punjab MLAs, and other key party functionaries.

“Our MLAs reached here and we had a meeting with party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He thanked them all for campaigning during the Delhi Assembly elections. Our government in Punjab has always worked for the public welfare whether it’s in education or infrastructure sectors. We need to speed up. Winning and losing is a part of the game," Bhagwant Mann said.

"People of Delhi still remember us as someone who worked for them. We have two years more in Punjab. We will make Punjab a good model,” CM Bhagwant Mann added.

Mann bins Congress' dissent claim in Punjab AAP After the AAP faced a Delhi drubbing, the Congress had claimed that there was dissent in the AAP's state unit, asserting the dedication of its leaders and workers.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa recently claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs of the state's ruling party were in touch with his party and could switch sides. Bajwa claimed that these MLAs have realised that staying with the AAP may not be politically beneficial in the long run.

In a stern comeback, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "I would ask Pratap Singh Bajwa to count how many MLAs they have in Delhi... The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that."

Bhagwant Mann asserted that the AAP leaders are a "dedicated lot with no greed".

"He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood going among people in the villages and towns in the state," Mann said.

