AAP asks MP Swati Maliwal to quit over remarks against Atishi

The AAP on Tuesday asked Swati Maliwal to quit after the Rajya Sabha MP launched a scathing attack on Atishi, who is set to succeed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he submits his reignition to Delhi LG VK Saxena at 4.30 pm today.

Earlier today, taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Rajya Sabha MP posted in Hindi that a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made Delhi Chief Minister.

"Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. His parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to him, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy," the former chairperson of Delhi Women Commission said.

“Although Atishi Marlena is just a 'dummy CM', still this issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!," Maliwal added.

Calling Atishi a "dummy chief minister ," the Rajya Sabha MP said, “May God protect Delhi."

It is important to note that earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi as his successor in a legislative party meeting. She was subsequently elected as leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party.

Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that he would step down as Delhi chief minister after two days and would return as chief minister of the national capital when the Delhi public declared him "honest."

The announcement by the 54-year-old leader came two days after he was released from the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

