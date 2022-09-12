AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; police deny such allegations

AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; police deny such allegations2 min read . 11:33 AM IST
AAP claims police raided its party office in Gujarat on Sunday. The police officer denied such allegations
Local Police raided the Aam Aadmi Party office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, claimed AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi.
According to the party leader, police officials conducted searches in the AAP office situated in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad as soon as AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal landed here. But they could find nothing during the raid, the party leader told PTI.
In response to the party's claim, a police officer contacted the AAP workers but could not find any details about the raid. The official told the agency that the AAP office bearers did not give any details about who conducted the raid and what exactly happened.
The allegation was made when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections in Gujarat. During his visit, the party convener will meet auto rickshaw drivers, businessmen, lawyers, and sanitation workers on Monday and Tuesday.
In his tweet, the AAP national joint general secretary, Isudan Gadhvi said, "Local police raided the AAP office in Ahmedabad as soon as Arvind Kejriwal landed here. They left after searching the office for two hours as they found nothing."
Soon after this post, Arvind Kejriwal took on to the micro blogging site to target BJP for its actions in Gujarat. In his tweet he said the ruling party has rattled by seeing the immense support of the public to Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat. He accused the saffron party of conducting raids in Gujarat after doing the same in Delhi.
In contrast to the AAP statement on police raid at its party office, Navrangpura police station inspector P K Patel denied such claims of raid at AAP office.
"After learning about Gadhvi's tweet about the raid, I personally visited the party office on Sunday night and sought details. But the party leaders present there, including one Yagnesh, did not give any details as to who came and what exactly happened as claimed by Gadhvi," Patel told PTI on Monday.
In another tweet, Isudan Gadhvi clarified that the raid was conducted by three police officials, that too without warrant. According to him, the unofficially conducted raid obviously won't find any mention in records.
It is worth noting that several locations linked with AAP's Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were raided by CBI lately under the alleged Excise Duty Scam case. However, the CBI is yet to announce what it has found during the raid.
With inputs from PTI
