AAP close to becoming a ‘national party’ if..: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP close to becoming a ‘national party’ if..: Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Arvind Kejriwal congratulated party workers on the achievement and thanked people for reposing faith in the AAP and its ideology
The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has been officially granted the state party status in Goa by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Goa is the third state after Delhi and Punjab where the AAP has been granted the state party status.
The decision to grant the AAP the status of a state party was taken by the ECI after the review of its performance in the state which was conducted in the month of February. Citing an official communication from the poll panel, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too."
“If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a national party," he added. The poll panel has granted recognition to the AAP as a state party in Goa on the basis of review of the party's performance in the assembly polls, according to an Election Commission letter posted by Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.
“On the basis of review of poll performance of the Aam Aadmi Party at the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa, 2022, it is observed that the Aam Aadmi Party, presently, a registered recognised party in the NCT of Delhi and State of Punjab with 'Broom' as its reserved symbol, has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for recognition as a state party in the state of Goa," the EC's letter read.
“Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the Aam Aadmi Party as a State Party in the State of Goa also under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968," it said. A notification in this regard will be issued in due course, the EC added.
Arvind Kejriwal congratulated party workers on the achievement and thanked people for reposing faith in the AAP and its ideology. The AAP won two seats in the Goa state assembly elections, securing an overall vote share of 6.77 percent.
