AAP close to becoming a ‘national party’ if..: Arvind Kejriwal

“On the basis of review of poll performance of the Aam Aadmi Party at the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa, 2022, it is observed that the Aam Aadmi Party, presently, a registered recognised party in the NCT of Delhi and State of Punjab with 'Broom' as its reserved symbol, has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for recognition as a state party in the state of Goa," the EC's letter read.