The Delhi Directorate of Vigilance has terminated Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

YVVJ Rajshekhar, the Special Secretary of Vigilance, issued the directive for his removal, referring to a case from 2007. According to the order, “The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect."

The directive further noted that a government employee named Mahesh Pal had alleged that Bibhav Kumar hindered him from performing his duties and verbally abused him.

The order specified that a case had been filed against Bibhav Kumar.

"The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S'o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant," the order said.

The order further stated that the character and antecedent verification of the personal staff of ministers should be verified before engaging non-government officials.

"Bibhav Kumar's trial is at the stage of evidence and he is not clear from the angle of vigilance, it added.

Earlier on April 8, the ED had questioned Bibhav Kumar.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate ahead of the general elections in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy scam as an “unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy" and urged the Supreme Court to release him by declaring the case against him as “illegal".

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged excise policy matter. On April 1, the trial court extended his judicial custody until April 15. The ED claimed that the AAP is the primary recipient of funds from the purported liquor scandal. AAP convener Kejriwal has been lodged in jail number 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

