The Aam Aadm Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the dissolution of all of its units in Uttarakhand. The new appointments will be announced soon, the party said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the dissolution of all of its units in Uttarakhand for the second time. The new appointments will be announced soon, the party said in its social media post on X, formerly Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation of Uttarakhand state with immediate effect. We thank all office bearers for their contribution so far. New office bearers will be appointed soon", said the AAP in a post on 'X'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has dissolved its Uttarakhand unit for the second time. Earlier, the party had announced the dissolution of the Uttarakhand assembly unit after its dismal performance in the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022.

In the 70-member legislative assembly, the Bhartiya Janata party rules in 49 seats, the Congress owns 19 seats, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party owns two seats. Whereas AAP failed to open its account.

In the last assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party. The Indian National Congress settled at the second spot in the elections and lost the opportunity of retaining the government in the state. Last month, several people joined the Aam Aadmi Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Uttarakhand government is led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He is serving as the 10th and the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand since 2021. He won the state assembly elections of 2021 from Champawat Assembly constituency. In previous state assembly elections he won from Khatima from 2012 to 2022. Interstingly, he is the only Chief Minister of the state to assume a second consecutive term as CM since the formation of the state.

As five states are set to vote for their next government in the state assembly elections this year, Aam Aadmi Party is campaigning with full strength in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, and Rajasthan.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!