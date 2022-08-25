AAP government calls special session of Delhi assembly amid political tensions

Aam Admi party government in Delhi has called a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday as the political slugfest between AAP and BJP raging
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Aam Admi party-led government in Delhi has called a special one-day session of the Delhi assembly as the political battle between the AAP and the BJP continues.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aam Admi party-led government in Delhi has called a special one-day session of the Delhi assembly as the political battle between the AAP and the BJP continues.
The special session is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday, according to a document released by the Delhi assembly. Meanwhile, the party supremo has also called for a meeting of all AAP MLAs in his house today to decide the party's strategy.
The special session is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday, according to a document released by the Delhi assembly. Meanwhile, the party supremo has also called for a meeting of all AAP MLAs in his house today to decide the party's strategy.
Aam Admi Party(AAP) and BJP have been battling it out with the BJP cornering the AAP on the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and alleging corruption while the AAP criticized the BJP over CBI raids on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Wednesday, AAP in a press conference claimed BJP was trying to buy its MLA by paying them 20-20 crore each in an attempt to topple the Delhi government.
AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP claiming it has attempted to buy MLAs all over the country from Maharashtra to Karnataka and Jharkhand.
He said, "BJP paid crores of rupees to congress MLAs in Jharkhand they were caught redhanded with the money, there was a debate on newspapers and tv programs that BJP has launched operation Lotus… No ED, CBI is willing to investigate where this money came from" in an apparent attack on central investigative agencies Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).
Earlier, Manish Sisodia had also claimed that BJP offered to withdraw all cases against him and give him the Chief Minister's post if he switches to the BJP and breaks his party.
BJP has, however, rubbished the AAP's claims and asked it to present the proof it has for making these claims.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, as reported by Hindustan Times, said, “the AAP government will have to answer questions on the excise scam like how over ₹144 crore of license fee was waived off in the name of Covid lockdown, how licenses were issued to blacklisted contractors and how liquor manufacturers were issued licenses to sell liquor in retail among other questions. The AAP government will also have to answer questions on irregularities in the construction of school rooms, the purchase of DTC buses, irregularities in the construction of temporary hospitals during Covid, etc."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With no end in sight to the political battles between AAP and BJP, the political slugfest is likely to dominate the assembly session.