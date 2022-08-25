AAP government calls special session of Delhi assembly amid political tensions

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, as reported by Hindustan Times, said, “the AAP government will have to answer questions on the excise scam like how over ₹144 crore of license fee was waived off in the name of Covid lockdown, how licenses were issued to blacklisted contractors and how liquor manufacturers were issued licenses to sell liquor in retail among other questions. The AAP government will also have to answer questions on irregularities in the construction of school rooms, the purchase of DTC buses, irregularities in the construction of temporary hospitals during Covid, etc."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}