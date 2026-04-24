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AAP, Kejriwal outraged as Raghav Chadha, 6 other ‘traitors’ quit party: ‘Zameen se utha kar…’

AAP, Kejriwal outraged as Raghav Chadha, 6 other ‘traitors’ quit party: ‘Zameen se utha kar…’

Akriti Anand
Updated24 Apr 2026, 05:26 PM IST
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AAP, Kejriwal outraged as Raghav Chadha, 6 other ‘traitors’ quit party: ‘Zameen se utha kar…’

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Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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