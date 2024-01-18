Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Thursday tendered his resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana..," the letter reads.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!