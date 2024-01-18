Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  AAP leader Ashok Tanwar resigns from the party, says ‘your alignment with Congress…'
BREAKING NEWS

AAP leader Ashok Tanwar resigns from the party, says ‘your alignment with Congress…'

Livemint

AAP leader Ashok Tanwar tenders resignation from the party, says ‘your allignment with Congress…'

Former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar (File)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Thursday tendered his resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana..," the letter reads.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

