 MLA poaching charge: Arvind Kejriwal say Delhi Police was 'insulted by its political masters' | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 05 2024 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.50 2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 926.80 5.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.10 -1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.05 1.07%
Business News/ Politics / News/  MLA poaching charge: Arvind Kejriwal say Delhi Police was 'insulted by its political masters'
Back Back

MLA poaching charge: Arvind Kejriwal say Delhi Police was 'insulted by its political masters'

 Livemint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying, “...everyone knows which party topples government, breaks up parties.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the foundation stone-laying of two new school buildings in Sector 41, at Rohini, Kirari, in New Delhi on Sunday. ((Atishi-X))Premium
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the foundation stone-laying of two new school buildings in Sector 41, at Rohini, Kirari, in New Delhi on Sunday. ((Atishi-X))

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Police's notice to him has no mention of an FIR. He added that the country will not progress by such theatrics. He further claimed that the Delhi Police was "insulted by its political masters".

"...everyone knows which party topples government, breaks up parties," the Delhi Chief Minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Kejriwal was referring to the incident when the crime branch team arrived at his residence last week. The team had served him a notice to join a probe over his claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs by offering them 25 crore each.

ALSO READ| Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

"I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officer must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses," he said.

"I found it very weird and felt very sorry for the (Delhi Police) Crime Branch officer (from the Crime Branch team who served notice to Delhi CM). The officials who came yesterday were made to act in front of my house for 5 hours...The Delhi Police was disrespected yesterday by their political masters," said Arvind Kejriwal.

 

On former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal said, “Wrongful arrest of a sitting CM is not right, whatever is happening is not good for democracy."

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam. He was later sent to five-day ED custody.

Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 05 Feb 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App