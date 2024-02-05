MLA poaching charge: Arvind Kejriwal say Delhi Police was 'insulted by its political masters'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying, “...everyone knows which party topples government, breaks up parties.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Police's notice to him has no mention of an FIR. He added that the country will not progress by such theatrics. He further claimed that the Delhi Police was "insulted by its political masters".
On former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal said, “Wrongful arrest of a sitting CM is not right, whatever is happening is not good for democracy."
Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam. He was later sent to five-day ED custody.
Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.
Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!