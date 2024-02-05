Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Police's notice to him has no mention of an FIR. He added that the country will not progress by such theatrics. He further claimed that the Delhi Police was "insulted by its political masters". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...everyone knows which party topples government, breaks up parties," the Delhi Chief Minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Kejriwal was referring to the incident when the crime branch team arrived at his residence last week. The team had served him a notice to join a probe over his claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs by offering them ₹25 crore each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officer must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses," he said.

"I found it very weird and felt very sorry for the (Delhi Police) Crime Branch officer (from the Crime Branch team who served notice to Delhi CM). The officials who came yesterday were made to act in front of my house for 5 hours...The Delhi Police was disrespected yesterday by their political masters," said Arvind Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal said, “Wrongful arrest of a sitting CM is not right, whatever is happening is not good for democracy."

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam. He was later sent to five-day ED custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

