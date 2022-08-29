According to AAP MLAs Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016
NEW DELHI :The sitting of Delhi Assembly on Monday was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday as AAP MLAs protested Delhi L-G VK Saxena 's pressurising of his employees to exchange old currency notes during the demonetisation in 2016. The AAP MLAs have declared that they will continue their protest in the Assembly throughout the night.
The House was adjourned amid an uproar over allegations that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
Probe sought on Delhi L-G VK Saxena
The AAP MLA, Duregesh Pathak, alleged in the Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore. The AAP MLA has alleged that VK Saxena got his employees to exchange demonetised notes in 2016 when he was working as the Chairman of KVIC.
No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations.
The latest allegations against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor could further spur the relations between the AAP and VK Saxena. It was only last month that VK Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proof into the alleged irregularities in excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.
Following which, raids were conducted at Manish Sisodia's residence.
"When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Duregesh Pathak said.
Confidence motion to prove AAP majority
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table a confidence motion. The step comes in the backdrop of his leaders getting raided by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the speculation that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach the AAP MLAs.
The discussion on vote to prove majority will be taken up tomorrow.
CM Kejriwal on Monday tabled a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, saying it was meant to prove that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' may have been successful in other states but it failed here as all AAP MLAs are "hardcore honest".
Kejriwal stated that the BJP could not ‘poach’ any of the AAP MLAs. The CM also alleged that the BJP would try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days. "In 15 days, they will try to topple the Jharkhand government and then petrol and diesel prices will go up," he claimed.
Kejriwal said the current central government is the "most corrupt" as it is "buying MLAs" by taxing the common people, while it is waiving loans of its 'billionaire friends'. This accusation has become very common amid ruling opposition parties of the country.
Joining the likes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, the Delhi Chief Minister accused the BJP of toppling governments in Manipur, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
At some places they even paid ₹50 crore, he alleged.
"You say that you are against corruption but you are buying MLAs. This is the most corrupt (central) government. You will face the curse of the poor people," Kejriwal said. The next time fuel prices rise, people will understand where the money is going, he added.
The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.
