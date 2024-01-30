AAP moves Punjab and Haryana HC, seeks fresh polls for Chandigarh mayor post
The BJP secured 16 votes to win the election son Tuesday afternoon amid outrage in the Opposition ranks. Eight out of 36 votes were declared invalid prompting accusations of forgery and manipulation.
